Congress demands Amit Shah’s scalp, holds massive protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ouster from the Union Cabinet, the Congress party held a massive protest rally ‘Chalo Collectorate,’ from Ambedkar’s statue from Tank Bund to Hyderabad Collectorate. As part of the nationwide campaign against Amit Shah’s ‘insulting’ statements on Ambedkar, the party leaders also submitted memoranda to the Collectors across the State, addressed to the President of India to direct Amit Shah to issue a public apology. MP M Anil Kumar Yadav, Working President M Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC National Coordinator Koppula Raju, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, and several party activists in large numbers took part in the protest rally.

Addressing the gathering, Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi remove Amit Shah from the post of Union Minister immediately. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to change the Constitution, and the BJP’s true colours were exposed with Amit Shah’s ‘derogatory’ comments against Ambedkar. The TPCC president reiterated that the Congress party would continue to fight until action was taken against Amit Shah. “They are trying to replace the Constitution with ‘Manu’ script. In recent years, the BJP and RSS have conspired to rewrite history in an attempt to ensure that the citizens forget the sacrifices and achievements of Gandhi and Nehru. But since these leaders are ingrained in the minds of people, they will not be able to achieve their goals,” he asserted.

The PCC president held that the feelings of those who believe in Ambedkar were hurt following the ‘insulting’ statements of the Home Minister. Prime Minister Modi, who should have taken action against his cabinet colleague, has decided to back him. “With this, it is clear that even Modi does not believe in the Constitution. It does not befit a man holding a position like Home Minister to insult a God-like figure who is revered by everyone. They are undermining the very Constitution that made them public representatives,” he pointed out.