Congress Finalising MLC Candidates in Telangana: High Command to Receive Report Soon

Hyderabad: The Congress party is moving towards finalising its candidates for the MLC seats under the MLA quota in Telangana. Senior AICC leaders have held discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC chief and minister Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding the selection process.

A crucial Zoom meeting was conducted with Telangana Congress leaders, overseen by party in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. She is expected to submit a report to the high command shortly.

As part of the political strategy, the Congress is likely to allocate one MLC seat to the Communist Party of India (CPI). For the remaining three seats, the party is considering a balanced representation based on social equations. There is a strong possibility of one seat each being allotted to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, while the third seat may go to a Backward Class (BC) or an Open Category (OC) candidate.

The Congress leadership is aiming to strike a social and political balance in the selection process while ensuring smooth coordination with its allies. A final decision from the high command is expected soon.