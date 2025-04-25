Congress Slams Gadwal MLA for Hijacking Indiramma Committees — Party Cadre Ready to Resist Political Meddling

Gadwal: In a fiery press conference held at the Congress Party’s town office on Friday, former official spokesperson of the Congress Party, Shetty Atmakur Lakshman, launched a scathing attack on Gadwal MLA. He accused the legislator—who won on the BRS (car symbol) ticket—of creating confusion and undue dominance in Congress-led Indiramma Committees.

Speaking to the media, Lakshman criticized the MLA for wielding influence over developmental schemes in rural areas, particularly under the guise of Indiramma housing committees. "You didn't even support the Congress party, yet now your supporters are controlling Congress schemes like the Indiramma housing program," he questioned.

Lakshman alleged that the MLA was fostering discrimination in green, peaceful villages by misusing the committees for political gain. “How are people who didn't vote for the Congress party eligible to benefit from Congress-led schemes?” he asked. “Is this what you call development? Or is it a blatant abuse of power?” he further challenged.

He demanded that the MLA be held accountable to the people who elected him and accused him of working tirelessly—not for development—but to discredit the government. "Congress workers who’ve carried the party flag day and night are being denied access to government schemes. The workers are now ready to teach you a fitting lesson,” Lakshman warned.

He also cautioned government officials against showing bias toward the MLA’s group in the allocation of Indiramma houses. “If officials continue to sideline the deserving poor and cater to political favoritism, they will face protests from the public. Congress will stand firmly with the underprivileged,” he declared.

The press conference was attended by several senior Congress leaders including: Peddapalli Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, DTDC Narasimhulu, Jammiched Ananda, Patel Srinivasulu, TNR Jagadeesh, Rajareddy, Kondapuram Mahanandi Reddy, Ananthapuram Ramulu, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Dadavai Narasimhulu, Obulonipalli Parushuramu, Chepala Chinna, Govind, and Kapatrala Venkataramulu among others.