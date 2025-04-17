Congress Stages Protest at Hyderabad ED Office: Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Slams BJP’s Vendetta Politics Against Gandhi Family

Gadwal: A massive protest was held today at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad, organized under the aegis of the Congress Party in response to a nationwide call by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Among the key participants was AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, who delivered a fiery speech criticizing the ruling BJP government for what he termed as “fascist governance” and politically motivated actions against Congress leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sampath Kumar said that:

The BJP’s fascist regime continues to threaten democratic institutions across the country.

The Modi government has launched a series of fabricated and unlawful cases against Rahul Gandhi, unable to digest his growing popularity and rising image among the masses.

The Congress party launched this protest to reveal the truth to the people of Telangana and to expose the BJP's misuse of central agencies.

Referring to the National Herald case, Sampath Kumar questioned how providing a loan of ₹90 crore to a newspaper run by the Congress could be termed as money laundering. He maintained that:

There were no monetary transactions involved in the National Herald case that would justify the money laundering allegations.

The cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are nothing more than an attempt at political vendetta by the ruling regime.

These cases are part of a calculated conspiracy to malign the Gandhi family ahead of crucial elections like those in Bihar.

Dr. Sampath Kumar further asserted that:

The Gandhi family has never feared legal proceedings and has always stood tall for the country.

The BJP, especially under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah, has made it a habit to unleash government investigative agencies against opposition leaders whenever elections approach.

The Congress party's nationwide protests are intended to awaken Modi to the injustice being carried out under his governance.

Rahul Gandhi is a true fighter who cannot be suppressed through fabricated legal cases.

He also commented on the recent AICC meetings in Gujarat, stating that the BJP leadership has begun to panic, sensing a political setback in its stronghold. “Gujarat will be the beginning of BJP’s political downfall,” he declared.

Dr. Sampath Kumar concluded by highlighting the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Gandhi family for the nation. “The Gandhi family has a legacy of giving up everything for India. Their properties, their comfort—everything has been for the sake of this country,” he said.

The protest saw the participation of several senior Congress leaders, including TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Telangana In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupalli Krishna Rao, and Konda Surekha. Sitting and former MLAs, MPs, key party leaders, and Corporation Chairpersons were also present at the event, demonstrating solidarity and determination to fight what they called “the BJP’s oppressive tactics.”

The protest concluded peacefully, but with a strong message that the Congress is ready to take on the ruling party at both the political and judicial levels in defense of democracy and its leadership.