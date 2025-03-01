Congress Suspends MLC Teenar Mallanna Over Anti-Party Activities

MLC Chintapandu Nivan (Teenar Mallanna) received a major shock as Congress announced his suspension from the party. The high command discovered that Mallanna had been engaging in anti-party activities after making controversial comments about a group in the BC House. On February 5, a show-cause notice was issued to explain his comments by February 12. Since Mallanna failed to respond, it was recently announced that he would be expelled from the party.

Meanwhile, PCC Chief Mahesh Goud stated that action would be taken against anyone who crosses the party line.

In response to this matter, PCC Chief Mahesh Goud mentioned that AICC-in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan had begun her work. She visited Gandhi Bhavan yesterday and gave directions to party leaders. He reiterated that action would be taken against those who act beyond the party line. Mahesh Goud clarified that Mallanna's suspension was not due to insulting a group but for tearing up the party's survey and its copies.