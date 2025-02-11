Live
Just In
Congress will rise like a phoenix: Jagga Reddy
Hyderabad: TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress party will rise like a phoenix and secure power in Delhi in the next Assembly elections.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Jagga Reddy attributed the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) recent electoral loss to the arrogance of its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.
He asserted that Kejriwal is no match for Rahul Gandhi, emphasising that while Congress is a national party with a rich history, Kejriwal remains self-centered and lacks the ability to influence national politics.
Responding to questions about Congress’ poor performance in the recent Delhi elections, Reddy remarked that Rahul Gandhi appears focused on strengthening the party independently. “I believe the Delhi elections will serve as a signal for Rahul Gandhi’s cadre to prepare for the battle ahead,” he said. He further stated that victories and defeats are a natural part of politics, which is inherently dynamic. Expressing optimism, he affirmed that Congress will certainly reclaim power in Delhi in the next election cycle.