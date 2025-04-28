  • Menu
Constable Gama Srinivas received an appreciation certificate from SP Akhil Mahajan
Highlights

Adilabad: Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan congratulated police Constable Gama Srinivas for his intelligence in catching drugs and in the performance of his duty and contributing to eradication of drugs at his police headquarters Monday.

SP presented a certificate of appreciation and congratulated him. Constable Srinivas received a cash reward from the hands of State DGP Jitender Reddy, Law and Order DG Mahesh Bhagawat and other senior officials.

Gama Srinivas informed that this award and this appreciation were received due to the encouragement and recommendation of District SP Akhil Mahajan IPS.

He hoped that the staff would continue to perform their duties in a similar manner and play their part in curbing drugs and protecting the public.

SP said that everyone who has shown talent will be recognized and given due recognition and will be encouraged by giving cash rewards and appreciation certificates.

