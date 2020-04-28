Constable on duty assaulted by vegetable vendor in Hyderabad amid lockdown

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the police and other government officials are strictly implementing the lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus in the community. But still, some people are violating the lockdown rules by coming out of their houses unnecessarily and roaming on the streets.

When coming to the vegetable markets, the social distancing rule has not been followed, and in return, the police are being attacked for controlling the situation.

Recently, a police constable has been attacked by the vegetable vendor in Borabanda area in Hyderabad. To buy vegetables, a large number of people reached Borabanda Basti market on Tuesday morning.

In this context, Constable Shankar arrived at the market and warned the public for not following the social distancing. He noticed a crowd at one vegetable vendor and said them to maintain social distancing.

With this, the vendor thought that the constable was spoiling his business and attacked him by throwing stones. Immediately, the constable informed the matter to his higher officials.

By the time, the police arrived at the market, the vegetable vendor escaped from the spot. The injured constable rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. On the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating further.