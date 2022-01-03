COVID-19 vaccine for 15-18 age group underway in Telangana

The vaccination drive for the teenagers in 15 to 18 group is underway in Telangana. It is estimated that around 2.27 lakh are eligible for the vaccine.



The teenagers who are given the first dose of the vaccine will be given second dose after four weeks.

According to the health department, those between 15 and 18 age group will be administered Covaxin doses only and the dosage will be same as adults and the vaccine will be given at all the primary health centres, community health centres, urban primary health centres and district hospitals.

The guidelines issued by the health department of state said that 0.5ml of vaccine dosage will be given to 15 to 18 group on every dose same as the adults. Also, the beneficiaries under GHMC and 12 municipal corporations have to register online for the vaccine doses and the people in remaining districts can directly walk-in to the vaccination centres.