CPM Pays Glowing Tributes to Comrade Sundarayya on 40th Death Anniversary

Gadwal: Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary A. Venkataswamy paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter and Telangana armed peasant struggle leader Comrade Puchalapalli Sundarayya on the occasion of his 40th death anniversary, observed on Monday. A special event was held at the old bus stand in the district headquarters, where party leaders garlanded Sundarayya’s portrait and remembered his lifelong dedication to the struggles of the oppressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataswamy said Sundarayya was not only an active participant in India's freedom movement but also a valiant leader in the Telangana armed peasant struggle against the oppressive Nizam regime, through which nearly 1 million acres of land were redistributed to the poor. He praised Sundarayya as a model leader who donated his own land and wealth for the upliftment of the society and chose to live a simple life, even opting to travel to Parliament by bicycle during his tenure as an MP.

Venkataswamy noted that despite holding constitutional positions, Sundarayya never indulged in luxury and always focused on raising people’s issues in legislative forums. He highlighted how Sundarayya debated policies based on their impact rather than making personal attacks, turning Parliament into a true platform for the discussion of public issues.

Born into an upper-caste family, Sundarayya stood firmly against untouchability and caste discrimination, organizing temple entry for Dalits and community feasts to promote equality. A keen observer of social change and government policies, he continuously worked to awaken the masses and bring them into progressive movements.

He strongly believed that natural resources like land and water should belong to the people and advocated for decentralization of wealth, championing land rights with the slogan “Land to the tiller.” Venkataswamy called on the people to draw inspiration from Sundarayya and be ready for continued struggles to build an egalitarian society free of economic, social, and political inequalities.

CPM district committee members Uppair Narasimha, Majjiga Anjaneyulu, Vishnu, Bhaskar, Veeresh, Krishna, Naresh, Ram Anjaneyulu, Kothapalli Narasimhulu, and Singotam among others participated in the event.