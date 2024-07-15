Crediting his rise to NTR

Hyderabad: Maganti Gopinath, the Jubilee Hills MLA, credits his political success to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao stating that the actor turned politician gave him many opportunities at a young age.

Born to Krishnamurthy and Mahanand Kumari on June 2, 1963 in Hyderabad, Gopinath has done his BA graduation from Osmania University. He is married to Sunitha and has two daughters and a son. Gopinath started his political career from the Telugu Desam Party in 1983. He was head of ‘Telugu Yuvatha’ from 1985 to 1992. He was made Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) director in 1988. From 1988 to 1993, he was president of Hyderabad District Consumers Forum. He also worked as TDP Hyderabad district president.

Maganti has been a three-time MLA from the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment falling under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. He had won for the first time in 2014 defeating his nearest rival Naveen Yadav of AIMIM with a majority of 9,242 votes. He later joined TRS after formation of Telangana. In the 2018 Assembly elections he was victorious again, defeating P Vishnuvardhan Reddy of Congress with a majority of over 16,000 votes. Again in the 2023 Assembly elections, Gopinath defeated Mohd Azharuddin of Congress with a majority of over 16,000 votes.

Gopinath was made city president of the GHMC wing of the BRS party in January 2022 and became a key leader in the pink party. The MLA has taken up many development works in the BRS rule. The MLA ensured the welfare schemes reached every house, pensions in their bank accounts, providing medical and health facilities through the Basti Dawakhanas. The MLA says that the biggest satisfaction for him was shifting of Karmikanagar slum people and providing them double bedroom houses at Patancheru. About 300 families benefited with this and the locality has become better than a colony. He also has solved drinking water problems in different parts in his constituency.