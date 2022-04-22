Crimes on the rise in TRS regime: V Hanumantha Rao

Khammam: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday said there was breakdown of law and order in the State and criminals were brazenly committing offences like rapes and murders under the TRS rule. He visited Khammam district Congress office to review preparations for Rahul Gandhi's meeting to be held in Warangal May 6.

Speaking to media people, he alleged the seven years of TRS rule gave free reins to criminal and vendetta politics in the state. He said the TRS government was promoting a bad culture, bringing disrepute to the state.

Rao alleged that the TRS leaders and Ministers and MLAs were forcing the police to file illegal cases against the opposition party leaders and workers. He said the death of Sai Ganesh manifested the TRS leaders' criminal politics. He criticised district Minister Ajay Kumar, saying he was acting like a purely business man instead of as a public servant. The death of Sai Ganesh was a political murder by the police, he alleged. He assured the people that the Congress party would fight tooth and nail against the repressive rule of the TRS. He exuded confidence that Congress would come to power in the next general elections.