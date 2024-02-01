Dalit Bandhu accounts on hold in Karimnagar: Updates on Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar district

Karimnagar Dalit Bandhu scheme update:

Issues with Dalit Bandhu implementation in Karimnagar have been reported. Recipients are in a bind as a result of the suspension of a number of Dalit Bandhu accounts in the district. The beneficiaries, who have been unable to conduct transactions for the past month, have been frantically running from banks to the SC Corporation office and back. Insufficient funds, according to the beneficiaries, prompted the new state government to allegedly "freeze" their accounts. Others, however, attempted to withdraw the interest by linking additional accounts to the existing Dalit Bandhu accounts, according to officials, who stated that the accounts were "temporarily put on hold."

The recipients of substantial assets, including passenger transport vehicles, supermarkets, tractors, excavators, and so forth, were granted a sum of Rs 10 lakh. In the initial phase, Rs 5 lakh was advanced to beneficiaries who opted for smaller units. Later, Rs 5 lakh was deposited into their accounts as the second phase payment.

Despite this, the funds remained in the bank accounts of a number of recipients who had yet to commence operations at their units and were, therefore, unable to withdraw them without official authorization. The accounts of certain individuals also contained the second installment. Subsequently, a limited number of beneficiaries endeavoured to withdraw the interest that had been added to the principal amount for the previous two years. The District Collector, cognizant of this, issued a directive to bankers on December 13 to place a hold on these accounts.

Government action on Karimnagar Dalit Bandhu accounts:

Executive Director of SC Corporation Nagarjuna reassured the recipients that the complete sum remained in their bank accounts and urged them not to be concerned. Some beneficiaries attempted to withdraw the interest by linking additional accounts to their Dalit Bandhu accounts via a mobile application; as a result, the accounts were temporarily frozen, he explained.

However, a subset of the recipients has yet to receive the second installment as well as per the status of Dalit Bandhu accounts in Karimnagar. Between 1,500 and 2,000 beneficiaries who have yet to receive the second installment are currently pursuing district officials in an attempt to obtain approval for their funds.