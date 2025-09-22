Dargah, burial ground demolition triggers tension

Mahabubnagar (Kodangal): Kodangaltown turned tense early on Sunday night after officials demolished a dargah and an adjoining burial ground as part of road-widening works. The move angered the local Muslim community, who launched an impromptu protest demanding the immediate reconstruction of the religious site. AIMIM constituency president SB Gulshan was taken into preventive custody around midnight and shifted to an undisclosed location, sparking further outrage. Hundreds of residents and members of Muslim organisations rallied through the town and staged a sit-in at Ambedkar Junction, shouting slogans against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state government.

Police deployed heavy forces across Kodangal to prevent escalation and maintain law and order. Leaders of the protesting groups declared that their agitation would continue until the dargah is rebuilt and community sentiments are addressed.