DC B.M. Santosh Orders Effective Arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan Festivities

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed officials to efficiently manage the arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan during the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. The directives were issued during a meeting held on Wednesday at the IDOC Conference Hall, attended by District SP T. Srinivas Rao and Additional Collector (Revenue) Srinivasulu, along with other relevant officials.

The District Collector emphasized the importance of completing all necessary arrangements for the Ganesh Visarjan, especially given the higher water levels in the district this year. He urged officials to remain vigilant and work in coordination across departments to prevent any untoward incidents. The Collector informed that this year's Ganesh Visarjan will take place at four locations: Nadi Agraharam, Jammi Chedu, Beechupalli, and Jurala Dam. He advised that the RDO and DSP act as nodal points and that Mandal Tahsildars and police officials coordinate closely with Ganesh organizers. Officials were also instructed to use WhatsApp groups to stay updated on developments.

A route map for the Visarjan processions will be prepared, and necessary road repairs will be undertaken. The police department was directed to ensure adequate security arrangements at the Visarjan sites. Medical officers were ordered to set up medical camps at these locations to provide necessary healthcare services. The Collector also instructed that swimmers be on standby in the river areas and provided with special T-shirts for easy identification.

Coordination between the Mandal Tahsildars and Fisheries Department officials is to be maintained throughout the event. The Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments were directed to complete sanitation, drinking water arrangements, and road repairs at the earliest. R&B officials were instructed to ensure proper lighting, power generators, and barricading at the Visarjan sites. The Electricity Department was advised to take measures to prevent power interruptions, including keeping additional transformers ready. The Fire Department was asked to stay alert until the completion of the Ganesh festivities.

Excise officials were instructed to ensure the closure of liquor shops ahead of the Visarjan. The Collector emphasized the need for all departments to work in coordination to ensure that the Ganesh celebrations and Visarjan are conducted peacefully.

District SP T. Srinivas Rao added that the Ganesh festivities should be celebrated peacefully across the district. He mentioned plans to install CCTV cameras and a command control board at the Visarjan sites. He also stated that no permissions would be granted for DJs. The SP urged the Revenue and Police Departments to work together to ensure the success of the Ganesh Mahotsav.