DC reviews arrangements for Brahmana Vellemla LIS inauguration

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the inauguration of the Brahmana Vellemla Lift Irrigation Scheme.

On Tuesday, she inspected the cistern, right, and left distributary canals of the Brahmana Vellemula Lift Irrigation Scheme located in Narketpally Mandal near Brahmana Vellemula village. Considering that the Chief Minister, ARevanth Reddy, is expected to inaugurate the Brahmana Vellemula project soon, she reviewed the surrounding areas of the lift irrigation scheme with officials from engineering, irrigation, revenue, and other departments. Additionally, in anticipation of the Chief Minister’s visit, she inspected the helipad area and gave appropriate suggestions to the officials.

Along with this, she discussed the development of eco-tourism in the nearby village nature park (Palle Prakruti Vanam) with the officials. She also held discussions on setting up a ropeway to the meditation centre that is planned to be constructed on the island located in the middle of the Brahmana Vellemula project.

Irrigation Department SE Ajay Kumar, Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy, RDO Ashok Reddy, and other concerned departmental officials were present during the visit.