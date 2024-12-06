Delta Electronics Partners with ThunderPlus to Advance EV Charging in India

Hyderabad : Delta Electronics India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thunder Plus, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for two-wheelers (2W) and three-wheelers (3W), to supply high-efficiency 4kW rectifier modules. Manufactured at Delta’s new facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, these rectifiers will be integrated into Thunder Plus' fast chargers, specifically designed for the low-voltage EV market in India.

The rectifiers offer an energy efficiency of up to 93%, reducing charging time and supporting the growing demand for EVs. Delta’s Managing Director, Niranjan Nayak, emphasized the company’s commitment to India’s EV transition. “This partnership aligns with Delta’s mission to provide clean, energy-efficient solutions. Our local manufacturing in Krishnagiri and R&D in Bengaluru are key to delivering innovative solutions for India’s green future,” Nayak said.

ThunderPlus CEO Rajeev YSR highlighted that this collaboration brings world-class technology to India’s EV sector. “Delta’s high-efficiency rectifiers will enable us to provide reliable, customizable charging solutions to OEMs and end-users, further strengthening India’s EV infrastructure,” YSR said.

The partnership also supports India’s Make in India initiative by locally producing advanced charging solutions. As the adoption of 2W and 3W EVs accelerates, the need for efficient and reliable charging infrastructure becomes critical. With this collaboration, Delta and ThunderPlus aim to address these challenges and contribute to the sustainable growth of India’s EV ecosystem.