Deputy CM Bhatti to Visit Khammam Today for Dalit Bandhu Scheme Distribution

Khammam: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to visit Khammam today as part of his official tour. During his visit, he will oversee the distribution of the second phase of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakani.



The Dalit Bandhu scheme, aimed at empowering Dalit families by providing financial assistance, continues to be a key initiative of the state government. Deputy CM Bhatti's visit highlights the government's commitment to uplift the marginalized communities and support their economic development. The event is expected to see significant participation from beneficiaries and local officials.