Despite Living in a Hut, BJP Worker Shankara Anna Spends ₹12 Lakh on Public Welfare

Gadwal: In a remarkable display of social service, BJP activist Uppala Mudiraj Shankara Anna from Uppala village has been recognized for his dedication to community welfare. Despite living in a modest thatched hut, Shankara Anna has been contributing significantly to the development of his village, funding several public works entirely from his own pocket.

BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District Local Bodies Convener S. Ramachandra Reddy honored Shankara Anna for his philanthropic efforts. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy praised Shankara Anna for initiating works such as drainage construction, new soak pit development, dust-free cement road laying, and providing water tanks, all carried out with the help of JCBs and dozers. He revealed that Shankara Anna has so far spent nearly ₹12 lakh of his own money on these initiatives, benefitting Uppala village and surrounding areas up to Aija.

“Such individuals should be supported by villagers and society at large. Others should take inspiration from Shankara Anna and extend similar services for the betterment of their own villages,” said Reddy.

He also criticized the state Congress government for delaying local body elections, which has resulted in the stoppage of funds from the 15th Finance Commission, affecting rural development. He urged the government to conduct MPTC, ZPTC, Sarpanch, and Municipal elections immediately so that central funds can be released to ensure development across villages and towns.

The felicitation program witnessed participation from BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Aija Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud and Nagaraj Swamy, District Council Member Pradeep Swamy, Uppala Mudiraj Shankara Anna, and a large number of local villagers.