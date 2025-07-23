DIG L.S. Chauhan Inspects Jurala Project, Directs Police to Stay Alert Amid Rising Flood Threat

Gadwal: Jogulamba Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sri L.S. Chauhan, IPS, visited the Jurala Project on Wednesday to assess the flood inflow from Karnataka into the Krishna River and to review emergency preparedness in view of continuous rainfall in the region.

Accompanied by Jogulamba Gadwal SP Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, and Wanaparthy SP Sri Ravula Giridhar, IPS, the DIG examined the rising water levels at the Jurala Project due to heavy inflows from upstream Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Chauhan assured that the police department is fully prepared to respond swiftly to any emergencies caused by heavy rains or floods to ensure public safety. He emphasized that the safety of people is a top priority, and preventive measures have been advised to concerned officers in the most vulnerable areas.

He noted that six villages in Wanaparthy district and six villages in Jogulamba Gadwal district are at higher risk of impact during intense flood situations. The DIG stated that police officers in these areas have been given specific instructions on how to act swiftly and coordinate with other departments to prevent any loss of life or property.

DIG Chauhan stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination during natural disasters and added that police personnel have been instructed to work closely with local administration and disaster management teams to ensure the safety of affected populations.

Following his inspection at the Jurala Project, DIG Chauhan also visited the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Headquarters to review departmental readiness and operational preparedness.

The visit was also attended by Gadwal Additional SP Sri Y. Mogilaiah, Wanaparthy Additional SP J. Venkateshwarlu, Circle Inspectors Tanguturi Srinu (Gadwal), Ravi Babu (Alampur), and Ram Babu (Wanaparthy), along with Sub-Inspectors from Dharur and Atmakur police stations.