Digital library to come up at district library: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan said that a digital library would be made available to readers soon at the District Library.

The Collector on Thursday inspected the site for the construction of a digital library building to be set up at the District Central Library as part of the Smart City development programme.

Karnan said that the construction work of the digital library should not cause any inconvenience to the readers.

The Collector advised the library administrators to make temporary arrangements for the present library.District Central Library chairman A Ravinder Reddy showed the Collector the building rooms where readers were currently reading newspapers and the vacant space on the library premises.

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule's death anniversary, the Collector paid rich tributes to the portrait of Phule in the District Central Library. The event was attended by Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, Deputy Commissioner Triambakeshwar, Library Secretary Sarita and staff.