Discom to amplify power call centre, fuse call office reach

Hyderabad : The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) is modernising its existing 1912 Call Center ECR (Electricity Control Room) and Fuse of Call (FOC) system, strengthening of ECR (Electricity Control Room) 1912 and FOC (Fuse off Call), said its chairman and managing director, Musharraf Farooqui on Thursday.

As part of this initiative, 213 FOC offices were equipped with GPS-enabled vehicles to quickly respond to power supply complaints. This would enable the staff to reach the customer's location without any delay and resolve the issue promptly.

Speaking at a review meeting here, Farooqui said that the latest technology is being used to resolve customer complaints related to power supply and other issues in a timely manner. He also mentioned that an integrated dashboard has been introduced to provide real-time information on various aspects of the company's operations, such as supply complaints, billing complaints, breakdown information, feeder information, billing/collection information etc.



Compared to the previous year, there has been a significant reduction in power supply complaints. From January to June 2023, 5,83,672 complaints were received through (ECR) 1912 Call Centre, while during the same period in 2024, the number of complaints reduced by 31.82 per cent to 3,97,934. Similarly, complaints on Twitter also decreased by 60.96 per cent from 35,949 to 14,035 during the same period.

The Electricity Control Room 1912 has been strengthened with 74 trained operators available 24x7. The capacity of the call center has been increased to handle 400 calls at a time. Customers can now call 1912 to register their complaints and also receive a complaint ID.