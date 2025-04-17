District Additional Collector Reviews MGNREGS Works, Emphasizes Timely Completion and Labor Welfare

Gadwal: On Thursday, District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao conducted a field inspection of various rural development works being implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). His visit aimed to monitor progress and ensure timely completion of developmental activities that benefit rural communities.

During his inspection in Manavapad mandal, the Additional Collector visited the road construction site between Manavapad and Chandapur. He emphasized the importance of the road formation works in facilitating better transport for farmers and rural residents. He directed officials to expedite the construction and ensure quality standards are maintained, as the road will significantly enhance agricultural transport and connectivity in the region.

Later, he visited Ryalamladu village in Alampur mandal, where he inspected the construction of cattle sheds and ongoing nursery development works. Reviewing the quality of the works, the officials were instructed to adhere to timelines and ensure efficient completion. He also directed that proper maintenance of nurseries should be ensured, and that by June, the plants in the nurseries should reach a minimum height of one meter through adequate care and protection measures.

The Additional Collector also made a surprise visit to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Alampur, where he shared a meal with the students. He interacted with the children and urged the teaching staff to work diligently for the brighter future of the students.

Focus on 100% Workdays for Laborers – Review at MPDO Office

Later in the day, the Additional Collector chaired a review meeting at the MPDO office, focusing on labor demand under the rural employment guarantee scheme. He directed officials to implement every MGNREGS work efficiently and ensure continuous employment for laborers. He stressed the importance of preparing micro-plans at the village level and conducting awareness programs to mobilize labor effectively.

He instructed field assistants to ensure that a minimum of 100 workers are present at each village worksite. Considering the summer heat, he directed the concerned departments to provide drinking water, ORS packets, and basic amenities at the work locations to safeguard laborers’ health and productivity.

The review meeting and inspection were attended by MPDOs Padmavati and Bhaskar, KGBV Principal Krishnaveni, APOs, Panchayat Secretaries, Field Assistants, and Technical Assistants.

This proactive engagement by the district administration is part of the government’s broader commitment to improving rural livelihoods, promoting quality infrastructure, and enhancing the education and welfare of rural children.