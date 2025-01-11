District Administration Accelerates Implementation of Welfare Schemes.

Gadwal : District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana directed officials to expedite the preparation of beneficiary lists for the effective implementation of welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa, and Indiramma Housing Scheme.

On Saturday, a review meeting on the implementation of these welfare schemes was held at the IDOC meeting hall with concerned officials.

During the meeting, the District Additional Collector emphasized the need for a transparent process in implementing the welfare schemes aimed at the welfare of farmers and the development of poor families. He instructed that field-level verification of eligible farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme should be completed, and the beneficiaries' details must be incorporated into the list. For the Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa scheme, the list of beneficiaries eligible for financial assistance should be prepared. Similarly, the process of allotting houses to eligible poor under the Indiramma Housing Scheme should be accelerated.

The purification process is to begin on the 16th of this month and be completed by the 20th. Fieldwork should be completed from the 16th to the 18th, followed by a review at the office by the 19th. The final list must be submitted by the 20th. Gram Sabhas are to be held from the 21st to the 24th to finalize the beneficiaries based on the prepared list.

The District Additional Collector suggested dividing each mandal into two parts and assigning a Deputy Tahsildar to each part for supervision. Additionally, a senior assistant or junior assistant and a computer operator should assist in ensuring proper data verification and accurate survey completion.

The meeting was attended by District Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Agricultural Officer Veerabhadrappa, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADA Sangeeta Lakshmi, Tahsildars, RI officers, mandal agriculture officers, Collectorate staff, and other concerned officials.















