District Collector B.M. Santosh Calls for Preparedness for Comprehensive Household Social, Economic, and Educational Survey

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that officials must be fully prepared to effectively conduct the upcoming state government survey of households focusing on social, economic, and educational conditions.

On Friday, the District Collector visited the 37th and 20th wards of Gadwal Municipality to assess preparations for the door-to-door survey set to begin on November 6. He instructed officials to ensure that enumerators collect preliminary information from November 1 to 3 and place stickers on each surveyed household. The 2011 Census map is to be used as the primary reference for the survey, with clear physical boundaries established for each ward.

Each ward must be divided into survey blocks, with one enumerator per block and a nodal officer overseeing each ward to ensure proper coordination and smooth execution of the survey. The Collector advised that multi-storied buildings be distinctly marked on the map and, if any houses are vacant or demolished, to mark their locations with a red symbol. He also instructed that all commercial spaces, shops, and business centers within the municipality be included on the map.

The Municipal Commissioner was directed to supervise the survey to ensure every household is covered. The survey will run from November 6 to 18, and data entry will follow from November 19 to 27, with a focus on accuracy. The Collector encouraged officials to work together to successfully complete this comprehensive household survey.

District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, Municipal Commissioner Dashrath, Tahsildar Mallikarjun, enumerators, and others attended the event.