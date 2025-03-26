District Collector seeks full cooperation from rice millers for rabi paddy procurement

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi has urged rice millers to extend their full cooperation for the procurement of Rabi paddy. On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the District Collector’s office with rice millers, civil supplies, agriculture, and other related department officials to discuss the procurement process.

The Collector stated that the state government is always positive about resolving the issues faced by rice millers. Specifically, the government is taking steps to clear pending transport bills, address the problem of old gunny bags, and resolve issues related to FCI and the 67% yield. She mentioned that since last October, the state government has paid Rs 1,400 crores towards pending transport bills. She assured that the remaining bills would be cleared in phases and urged the millers to wait patiently.

Regarding the issue of old gunny bags, the Collector instructed the in-charge Civil Supplies Officer to collect relevant information from rice millers. She also directed the millers to maintain proper registers as per government regulations. Immediate procurement and unloading operations should begin in the Miryalaguda region. Millers were advised to ensure that both technical personnel and laborers are available at the mills to manage the incoming paddy.

The Collector assured full cooperation from the district administration, urging the millers to act in accordance with government guidelines. She warned that strict action would be taken against those who violate FCI regulations.

Earlier, representatives from various rice millers’ associations, including Narayana, Bhadrachalam, Miryalaguda, Chityala, Haliya, Nalgonda, and Devarakonda expressed their willingness to cooperate by providing the necessary bank guarantees as requested by the government.