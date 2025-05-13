District gears up for Intermediate advanced supplementary exams

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar district administration is making comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations scheduled from May 22 to May 27.

Chairing a review meeting with officials on Monday at the Collectorate conference hall, Additional District Collector Shivendra Pratap emphasized the need for meticulous planning to avoid any lapses during the examinations. He directed officials from all concerned departments to coordinate effectively and implement necessary measures for the seamless execution of the exams.

The examinations will be held in two sessions each day. First-year exams are scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while second-year exams will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 9,069 students are expected to appear for the examinations across the district, which includes 5,787 first-year and 3,282 second-year students from both General and Vocational streams.

To accommodate the students, 19 examination centers have been established. These include ten centers in Government Junior Colleges, one in a Telangana Social Welfare Junior College, and eight in Private Unaided Junior Colleges.

ADC Shivendra Pratap concluded by stressing the importance of conducting the exams in a peaceful and disciplined manner. He urged all departments to cooperate fully and ensure there is no negligence. He also made it clear that mobile phones will not be permitted inside any examination center under any circumstances.