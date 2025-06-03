Districts celebrate State Formation Day with pride

Khammam/ Nagarkurnool/ Nalgonda/ Mahabubnagar/ Suryapet/ Wanaparthy: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka participated in the State Formation Day celebrations held in Khammam on Monday. After paying homage at the Martyrs’ Stupa, he received the police salute at the Police Parade Grounds and unfurled the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, he explained the progress achieved and the welfare and development programmes being implemented in the district. “So far, 2.42 lakh families in Khammam district have been supplied with gas cylinders at a subsidized price and Rs 26.3 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, in Nagarkunrool, following the flag hoisting by State Planning Commission Vice Chairman G Chinna Reddy, cultural programmes were organised by students from various government schools under the guidance of the District Education Department.

Students performed a dance to the song “Chuttu Chuttu Chukkala Joodu” under the direction of Sai Lahari Dance Academy. Another performance featured young children dancing in traditional attire to the Annamayya Keerthana “Adivo Alladivo Srihari Vasamu,” presented by Natwar Nritya and Sangeeta Kalakshetram of Kollapur. Students from Telakapalli KK Reddy High School performed a dance to the song “Relare Relare Neellalo Nippalle.”

Elsewhere in Nalgonda, Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called on public representatives and officials to work collectively for the comprehensive development of Nalgonda district. He was speaking at the celebrations at the Nalgonda Police Parade Grounds.

Marking Telangana’s entry into its 12th year of statehood, the minister said he had resigned from his ministerial post in the past for the Telangana cause and expressed pride in being a native of Nalgonda, a district known for its trust and historic struggles.

The event also featured cultural performances by Bal Bhavan students, an exhibition of development-themed floats and stalls, and awards for outstanding public service.

In Suryapet, Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy was the chief guest at the celebrations.

In Wanaparthy, under the leadership of the chief guest, N Preetham, chairman, Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation, families of freedom fighters and those who fought for a separate Telangana were honoured. Cultural performances by children from various schools captivated the audience.