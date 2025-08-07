Drivers forum urges govt to implement km-based uniform fare

Hyderabad: The Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF), representing thousands of city auto, cab, and app-based aggregator drivers including those on platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, has submitted two formal representations to the Transport Department and the Labour Department of the Government of Telangana.

In their letter to the Transport Minister and Transport Commissioner, TADF has demanded the implementation of kilometre-based, uniform fares for city autos, cabs, and aggregator services—similar to the model introduced in Karnataka.

Shaik Salauddin, TADF member, said that the key concerns raised include – elimination of exploitative surge pricing and fluctuating fare algorithms; transparency in fare structures, including base fare, per km charge, and waiting time; regulation of illegally operating vehicles from other states on aggregator platforms.

In a separate representation to the Additional Commissioner of Labour, TADF has demanded that the state government to notify a uniform fixed fare rule that ensures minimum wage-level earnings for drivers after deductions; extend the applicability of Platform Workers’ Law to auto and cab drivers on app-based platforms; establish a tripartite committee comprising the Labour Department, driver unions, and aggregator companies to frame and monitor fair regulations

TADF emphasized that the rapidly expanding platform economy must not become a space for deregulated, low-paid work. “Drivers deserve dignity of labour, predictable income, and protection from exploitation. Telangana must take the lead in ensuring fairness and transparency in the transport gig economy,” the Forum said.

TADF has expressed its willingness to participate in formal consultations and policy review meetings to support the government’s efforts toward regulation and worker welfare.