  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

EC Suspended Telangana DGP

EC Suspended Telangana DGP
x
Highlights

The election commission has suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating election code. Anjani Kumar met TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy at the...

The election commission has suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating election code. Anjani Kumar met TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence soon after the poll results announced.

The election commission took serious note of the DGP meeting with Revanth Reddy.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X