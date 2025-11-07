Election flying squads takes up searches at BRS leaders houses

Hyderabad: At a time when the election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly is a few days away, the Election flying squad on Friday took up searches in the residences of BRS leaders.

Moti Nagar residence former MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy at Moti Nagar and also ay MLC at Tekkalapally Ravinder Rao after the election commissions flying squad took up searches.

The former MLA was not in his house while the flying squad was taking up searches. He was campaigning in the Rehmatnagar division in Jubilee Hills constituency from 6 am onwards. Upon learning about the searches, Janardhan Reddy along with his followers rushed to his house. However, the police personnel did not allow the BRS leader to enter the house. The party activists protested against the police arguing that their leader was going into his own house.

Janardhan Reddy alleged that it was a vendetta politics. This is deliberately done to defame. "They came at 7 am, took keys from the watchman and locked the house and started checking. We wanted searches in our presence. The police personnel may also get involved in the money distribution. They have come with money bags into my house and are trying to project as my money," said Janardhan Reddy.

Ravinder Rao questioned the searches in his house and said that his house was not in the election bound constituency. "My house is not in Jubilee Hills, how can they take up searches, he said alleging conspiracy by the ruling party.