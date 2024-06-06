Live
- ‘Yevam’ trailer takes into the world of psychological thriller
- JICA links IITH-Renesas Partnership for Semiconductor Innovation in India
- Scholarships for The Hans India (Online)
- Neha Shetty sizzles in black
- Hyderabad: Huge cutout of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ erected at Sandhya theatre
- Chetan Bharadwaj highlights the unique challenges in composing music for ‘Harom Hara’
- Congress' assessment goes wrong in MP, suffers humiliating defeat
- World Athletics launches shoe-check app to help athletes follow new regulations
- Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda win first-ever T20 World Cup match, celebrate with a dance on sidelines
Just In
Election materials kept under tight security: Collector
District Election Officer and Collector Ila Tripathi said that strong security has been provided to the election materials kept at the district Collectorate.
Mulugu: District Election Officer and Collector Ila Tripathi said that strong security has been provided to the election materials kept at the district Collectorate.
On Tuesday night, after the counting was over, the EVMs returned from Mahbubabad of Mulugu Assembly constituency in the district, along with the election papers (materials) along with the EVMs, were checked by the Collector and secured and sealed in the EVM godown in the Collectorate. The collector said that the election materials will be kept under strict security and under constant supervision for 45 days until the expiry of the election petition period.
Collectorate AO Rajkumar, concerned election officials, representatives of various political parties were present on the occasion.