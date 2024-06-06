Election materials kept under tight security: Collector

Mulugu: District Election Officer and Collector Ila Tripathi said that strong security has been provided to the election materials kept at the district Collectorate.

On Tuesday night, after the counting was over, the EVMs returned from Mahbubabad of Mulugu Assembly constituency in the district, along with the election papers (materials) along with the EVMs, were checked by the Collector and secured and sealed in the EVM godown in the Collectorate. The collector said that the election materials will be kept under strict security and under constant supervision for 45 days until the expiry of the election petition period.

Collectorate AO Rajkumar, concerned election officials, representatives of various political parties were present on the occasion.