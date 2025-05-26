Emotional reunion after 37 years at ZPHS

Nagarkurnool: The 1987–88 batch of alumni from Zilla Parishad High School in Thoodukurthy village, Nagarkurnool mandal, reunited for the first time in 37 years and celebrated their homecoming with great enthusiasm.

The former students met each other with warmth and joy, reliving their school days. They honoured the teachers who had once taught them, expressing deep gratitude. Sitting once again in their old classrooms and answering questions posed by their teachers, they were filled with nostalgic memories of their childhood.

Speaking on the occasion, the alumni recalled that while many friendships come and go in life, the friendships formed during school days are the purest and most lasting. They acknowledged that the success they enjoy today is because of the values and education instilled in them by their teachers back then.

Notable alumni who took part in the reunion included Karunakar Reddy, Uttam Reddy, Shailaja, Mallela Latha, Govardhan, and Chand Pasha. Among the teachers present were Bucha Reddy, Hanumanth Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy, Rangareddy, and Ramulu.