Farmer dies of electrocution

A man died due to accidental electrocution in Kukkadam village in Madgulapally mandal on Sunday Lodangi Govind (45) was making a living by working on his farm.
Nalgonda: A man died due to accidental electrocution in Kukkadam village in Madgulapally mandal on Sunday Lodangi Govind (45) was making a living by working on his farm. Around 7:30 am, Govind went to his field with his son Naresh.
While repairing a broken electric supply wire connected to the starter with cutting pliers, he accidentally came in contact with a live wire was electrocuted, causing him to fall to the ground.
His son, who was nearby, rushed to inform his mother, Nagalakshmi. She reached the spot and they quickly shifted Govind to the Miryalaguda Area Hospital. However, the doctors declared that he was brought dead. SI S. Krishnayya stated that a case was registered and investigation was underway.
