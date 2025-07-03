Farmers Launch Hunger Strike on Bharat Mala Road Demanding Pending Compensation in Deva Banda, Aiza Mandal

Gadwal: Farmers from Deva Banda village in Aiza Mandal staged a protest on the Bharat Mala road, demanding pending compensation for the land they lost during the construction of the national highway project. The demonstration, held right along the highway, marks a renewed call for justice after repeated appeals have gone unanswered.

According to the protesting farmers, despite losing their agricultural lands for the Bharat Mala road development, many have not received compensation for several components of their loss. While some earlier compensations were paid, the farmers insist that the third phase of compensation, which covers damages to pipelines, trees, and other related infrastructure, has not been disbursed yet.

This is not the first time that the farmers have raised this issue. Protestors revealed that they had previously staged hunger strikes and pitched protest tents four to five times, but no significant response came from either the project contractors or the concerned government officials overseeing the Bharat Mala initiative.

“We are once again forced to return to the streets,” said the agitated farmers. “We will continue our hunger strike until the rightful compensation is paid. No authority has listened to our grievances so far, despite our peaceful efforts in the past.”

The farmers emphasized that they have been patient and law-abiding, but the continued negligence has left them with no option but to escalate the protest. They also appealed to the state and central governments to intervene urgently and ensure that justice is delivered.

The Bharat Mala project, a prestigious national highway development program aimed at improving connectivity across the country, has been marred in certain areas by land acquisition disputes like this. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, particularly in Deva Banda village, it has become a source of frustration and economic distress for affected farming families.

Local officials and project contractors are yet to respond to this latest protest. Farmers have vowed to continue their hunger strike indefinitely until the pending dues are cleared..