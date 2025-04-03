Fine rice must be distributed transparently, says Collector

Nagarjuna Sagar: District Collector Ila Tripati said that the distribution of fine rice should be implemented transparently.

She participated in the inaugural programme of fine rice distribution along with MLA Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy at Tirumalagiri Sagar of Nagarjunasagar constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that steps should be taken to ensure that there is no problem in the distribution of fine rice, especially to ensure that the weighing is correct in the cheap price shops. She ordered the Miryalaguda Sub-Collector to fill all the vacant cheap price shops in the mandal on a war footing. She said that ration cards are a continuous process and that applications for new ration cards should be made at the Mee-Seva Kendra and names can also be added to the ration card through the Mee-Seva Kendras.

She said that the names of the deceased will be voluntarily removed from the ration cards and asked all the people to cooperate in this transparent process. He said that the state government has brought a rice program for the benefit of everyone and everyone should cooperate with it.For this, farmers should cultivate more rice.