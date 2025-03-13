  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Five MLCs Elected Unopposed in Telangana Under MLA Quota

Five MLCs Elected Unopposed in Telangana Under MLA Quota
x
Highlights

The election for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota in Telangana has concluded with all five candidates being elected unopposed.

Hyderabad: The election for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota in Telangana has concluded with all five candidates being elected unopposed.

From the Congress party, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanti secured their positions without contest. CPI’s Nellikanti Satyam was also elected unopposed, while Dasoju Sravan won the MLC seat representing the BRS.

With no opposing candidates, the election process was completed smoothly. The unopposed election of these five leaders reflects the consensus among political parties in the state assembly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick