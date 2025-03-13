Five MLCs Elected Unopposed in Telangana Under MLA Quota

Hyderabad: The election for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota in Telangana has concluded with all five candidates being elected unopposed.

From the Congress party, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanti secured their positions without contest. CPI’s Nellikanti Satyam was also elected unopposed, while Dasoju Sravan won the MLC seat representing the BRS.

With no opposing candidates, the election process was completed smoothly. The unopposed election of these five leaders reflects the consensus among political parties in the state assembly.