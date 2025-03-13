Live
- WPL 2025: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet carry MI to massive 213/4
- MLA Anirudh Reddy Accuses KTR of Involvement in Manhattan Project Scam
- TGPSC Clarifies on False Propaganda Regarding Group-1 Recruitment
- Hyderabad Police Ensures Security as Holi and Ramadan's Second Friday Coincide
- Five MLCs Elected Unopposed in Telangana Under MLA Quota
- Sambhal prepares for a peaceful Holi with tightened security and special patrols
- CNG, PNG prices to become cheaper in Rajasthan from March 14
- Anti-Rape ad to screen in theaters before movies, like health advisories
- Prodigy Finance Offers Three Scholarship Awards totalling an amount of $19,000 for Global Students Starting Fall 2025
- Champions League drama likely to affect La Liga with big games this weekend
Five MLCs Elected Unopposed in Telangana Under MLA Quota
Highlights
The election for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota in Telangana has concluded with all five candidates being elected unopposed.
Hyderabad: The election for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota in Telangana has concluded with all five candidates being elected unopposed.
From the Congress party, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanti secured their positions without contest. CPI’s Nellikanti Satyam was also elected unopposed, while Dasoju Sravan won the MLC seat representing the BRS.
With no opposing candidates, the election process was completed smoothly. The unopposed election of these five leaders reflects the consensus among political parties in the state assembly.
Next Story