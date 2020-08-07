Forum for Good Governance complains to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against MTPP

Hyderabad: Forum For Good Governance on Friday lodged a complaint with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against the Telangana government alleging that serious irregularities were taken place in grounding the Manuguru Thermal Power Plant which is also called as Bhadradri plant.



The Forum Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that the TSGENCO in collusion with BHEL was using outdated technology and old and rusting material for the construction of the thermal power plant.

Demanding the Governor to order government for publication of a white paper on the power project, Reddy said that the forum already requested to publish a white paper in 2017 but the top officials of Energy department turned down their demand on the pretext that publishing white paper will impede the progress of the project. He also pointed out that the use of inferior technology in the power plant will trigger environmental concerns in the habitations surrounding the plant area.