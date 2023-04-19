Foundation laid for 100-bed hospital in Choutuppal

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir) : Fulfilling the promise made during the Munugodu by-election, Health Minister Harish Rao along with Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore in Choutuppal on Tuesday. Significantly, among many assurances given to the people of people of Munugodu, the BRS leader had promised establishment of a 100-bed hospital in the constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, Harish Rao said that KCR government is giving a big boost to the health sector. The establishment of 35 new medical colleges is an answer to the political criticism of opposition parties. He said that during the 67 years of Congress and TDP rule, not a single new hospital was established except for Gandhi hospital.

There were 20 medical colleges in the State in 67 years, after the formation of Telangana, the number of medical colleges has increased to 55.

He stated that the Telangana government will set up medical colleges in 33 districts in three phases. As part of that, eight government colleges were established last year and nine new colleges are going to be opened this year. He said that super specialty hospitals will be established with 10,000 beds. He informed that super specialty medical facilities will be made available in the hospitals with 4,000 beds in and around Hyderabad as well as in Warangal and 3800 beds in NIMS.

Warangal Health University will operational by December this year. While there were 2,900 medical seats at the time of formation of the State, currently there are 7,000 medical seats, he underlined.

The Health Minister said that 310 Basti Dawakhanas have been started under HMDA and their number is going to be increased to 500. Basti Dhawakanas are also being set up in the districts.

ANM centres are being upgraded as village hospitals. He said that nursing and para medical colleges are going to be started as an adjunct to each medical college and as part of that, nursing para-medical colleges are also being started at Suryapet and Nalgonda Medical College.

He said that free diagnostic centers are being set up in 33 districts and the poor can get 57 types of blood tests for free. He informed that radiology centers are also being made available in all districts and will be started soon in Suryapet and Nalgonda.

Chemotherapy centers for cancer treatment are also going to be made available in the district centers like nowhere else in the country, he added.

In this programme, MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badulgula Lingaiah Yadav, Municipal Chairman Raju, BRS leader Palle Ravi Kumar and others participated.

Meanwhile All parties leaders argue that setting up a 100-bed hospital in Choutuppal and not Nampally Marrigudas, which are backward fluoride-hit areas, is in no way justified.

The people of Nampally Marriguda mandals are criticizing MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy's stance on the decision to set up a 100-bed hospital in Choutuppal.