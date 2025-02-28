Gadwal Electricity SE Suspended Over Farmers' Protest on Power Cuts

Gadwal: The Superintendent Engineer (SE) of the Electricity Department in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Tirupathi Rao, has been suspended following orders from CMD Musharraf Farooqui.

The suspension comes after a farmers' protest on Wednesday at Alwala padu Substation in Dharur Mandal, where they expressed anger over frequent power cuts. Despite the release of water from the Jurala Project into the canals, the power outages made it impossible for farmers to operate motor pumps and irrigate their crops.

Following the protest, state electricity department officials ordered an inquiry. Senior officials visited Dharur Mandal to assess the situation. Upon finding that the concerned officers had failed to resolve the farmers' grievances, the CMD directed action against them, leading to the suspension of SE Tirupathi Rao.

Until further orders, Vanaparthi district SE Rajasekhar has been given additional charge of Gadwal, according to reports from senior officials.