Gadwal weavers felicitated for promoting handloom heritage
Mahabubnagar: Eight weavers from Jogulamba Gadwal district were felicitated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for adopting Electronic Jacquards under a government subsidy scheme, enabling them to enhance the production of the world-renowned Gadwal handloom sarees.
The event, organized by the Weaver Servicing Center (WSC), Hyderabad under the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), took place at Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society, Hyderabad.
The honoured weavers Bhavandla Srihari, S Shiva Shankar, AT Srinu, A Saritha, Himabindu, Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, and K Radha have been using electronic jacquards to blend tradition with technology, ensuring both efficiency and preservation of Gadwal’s weaving legacy.
Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy lauded the weavers for their commitment to sustaining India’s handloom heritage while embracing modern tools for growth.
NIFT Director Malini, along with handloom association leaders Akkala Shantharam and Budharpu Hariprasad, also participated in the ceremony, emphasizing the need for continued support to artisans in adopting advanced weaving technologies.