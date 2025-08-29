Gates of twin reservoirs opened, low-lying areas in city on alert

Hyderabad: The low-lying areas in the city have been put on high alert as its twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar rapidly neared their full capacities due to heavy monsoon inflows, prompting authorities to initiate controlled releases of water. Flood gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs were opened due to heavy inflows. The citizens have put on high alert alongside the Musi river to prevent potential damage to life and property.

Following continuous rains, 6 flood gates of the Osman Sagar and 3 gates of Himayat Sagar have been opened to increase water discharge. The excess water in the reservoir is being released through the gates into the Musi river which passes through the city and has been receiving massive inflows from upstream.

Due to heavy rains in the upper areas, the water level in the reservoirs forces the release of water from both reservoirs. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to activate flood response protocols. The HMWSSB has alerted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, disaster response teams, and local authorities. They need to use Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing floods. The residents living along the riverbanks are feeling anxious and gearing up to confront the challenging situation. The river Musi passing through the city has been receiving massive inflows from upstream. People residing in low-lying areas in the banks of Musi like Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Golnaka etc. are put on alert.

According to officials, the low-lying areas in Malakpet – Chaderghat areas are monitored. The areas along the river including Moosa Nagar, Padma Nagar and Shanker Nagar, over 60 families near these areas would be shifted to safer places.

To assist these residents, relief centres will be set up at Malakpet Circle - City Model School, Padma Nagar Community Hall, Afzal Nagar Community Hall, and Masjid at Shankar Nagar. And Arundhati Community Hall in Goshamahal Circle, said a senior officer.

As it was alerted to the releasing water from reservoirs, the resident recalled the similar situation which was witnessed earlier this month. “Most of the affected families are in trauma from the recent flooding of the locality, and again it is an alarming situation,” said Shanker Rao, a resident of Padma Nagar.

Meanwhile, HMWSSB suggests several key measures and suggested to remain on high alert and monitor communications for further updates. Monitoring real time weather updates and reservoir inflows is crucial too. Lastly, the flood alert notice is issued to ensure timely preparedness for a potential gate opening.