Ghose panel wraps up probe with testimony of KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: The statements of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao recorded by Justice PC Ghose Commission of inquiry into Kaleshwaram would be crucial in the finalisation of the report which will be submitted by the Commission in July.

The Commission wrapped up the probe by questioning KCR on Wednesday. A major portion of the report was already prepared and the important statements of KCR and Harish Rao will be considered for the report. Officials said that the commission recorded the statements of more than 110 officials including political leaders. All the official versions were already analysed and the commission arrived at the conclusion on some issues – mainly the quality of the construction of the project and operation and maintenance of the structures.

“Documentary evidence is crucial to come to a conclusion on every issue. Statements without testimonies will not be considered. The entire project is a complete technical issue and there is no scope of use of common statements given by some political leaders. The roles of Legislative and Executive bodies are different in the execution of the project. The recommendations made by the technical institutions are very much important to prepare the report with recommendations and actions,” officials said. They added that Justice Ghose was looking into every aspect in a technical manner since the engineering, planning and execution played a key role in the construction of the barrages.

The role of the authorities was important in the entire episode, sources said, adding that however, the then CM and Irrigation ministers were also responsible but their role in issuing instructions would only be considered important and not other issues. In the light of the completion of the probe, the commission will seek some more information from the government before the report is finalised.