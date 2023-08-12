"Give a missed call against KCR Govt on this number"

The Telangana Congress party has chalked out an action plan against the BRS government with a slogan of " Tarimigodadam' , Tarimigodadam'" ( Revolt and Chase away)in the next four month election period .

A missed call number will also be made available to involve people in the campaign against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government. The party leadership requested people to give a missed call on - 7661899899 and register their protest against the BRS government.

The party also decided to set up Public Courts in all assembly Constituencies in the state and expose the failures of the BRS government. The Congress will campaign against the anti-people policies of the government at every village level.

At a high level meeting conducted by AICC incharge Manik Rao Thakre and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, the party leadership finalised action plant to launch an intensified fight against KCR regime and mobilise people's support ahead of the Assembly elections.