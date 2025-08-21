Godavari overflows at Bhadrachalam, to reach 50.8ft, second alert in place

The Godavari River has reached alarming levels due to heavy rainfall in its upper reaches, prompting authorities to issue a second flood alert on Wednesday. As of 10 pm, the river's water level measured 48 feet, rising to 50.8 feet by Thursday morning.

Floodwaters have inundated main roads, disrupting traffic in several villages across various mandals. In Bhadrachalam, waters have reached up to the Kalyana Katta area, submerging steps and electric poles in bathing areas. In a bid to safeguard the town, authorities have temporarily closed the sluices on the Godavari embankment to prevent water from entering urban areas.

As sewage systems have become overflowed and water is failing to drain from the town, officials are deploying motors to pump out the excess water. Concerns remain that the water level may continue to rise as floodwaters flow downstream from the upper regions.