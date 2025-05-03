Gopalpet mandal is pilot for Bhu Bharati implementation

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, who participated in the video conference on Friday held by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinwivas Reddy and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, said that Gopalpet mandal has been identified as the pilot in the district.

“Applications from the public regarding land issues in all nine gram panchayats of the mandal are being collected,” he said. “Two special teams have been formed for resolution. From 9 am to 4 pm officials will be present in designated villages to receive applications,” said the Collector.

Explaining details of the procedure, he said, “The government will distribute application forms in advance in the prescribed format, and two staff members will assist villagers in filling them correctly.” Meanwhile, Tahsildars were instructed to carry all land records and maps related to each village to resolve issues on the spot wherever possible.

This was in response to Minister Ponguleti’s suggestion that starting from May 5, a revenue conference should be conducted in each district by selecting one mandal (administrative division) as a pilot, to resolve all land-related issues under the Bhu Bharati programme. Additional collectors (revenue) G Venkateswarlu, (local bodies In-charge) Yadayya, RDO Subramanyam, tahsildars were present.