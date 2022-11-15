Governor Tamilisai condoles demise of veteran actor Krishna
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor and producer Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna.
Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Krishna's family and prayed the Almighty to give his family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss.
