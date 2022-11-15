  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Governor Tamilisai condoles demise of veteran actor Krishna

Governor Tamilisai condoles demise of veteran actor Krishna
x

Governor Tamilisai condoles demise of veteran actor Krishna

Highlights

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor and producer Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor and producer Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna.

Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Krishna's family and prayed the Almighty to give his family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X