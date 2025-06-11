Govt aims to zhuzh up Hyd as top-class film city: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Hyderabad should be transformed into the capital of the Indian film industry, and instructed the Information Department Commissioner and Film Development Corporation officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same. Ministers and sub-committee members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu participated in the meeting and discussed several key topics. The Deputy CM said that the government aims to develop Hyderabad as a film city to attract major personalities from the film industry, both from across the country and abroad.

At present, those who want to shoot films in the state have to obtain separate permissions from various departments such as the police, fire, and municipal departments, which is causing difficulties for film producers. To resolve this, the sub-committee decided to establish a single-window clearance system. The Deputy CM directed officials to appoint a dedicated officer within the Film Development Corporation who would coordinate and expedite all required departmental approvals through this single-window system.

He further added that filming in various tourist destinations across the state would also contribute to the growth of the tourism sector.

The Deputy CM pointed out that food and other items sold at canteens in cinema theatres are being charged at excessively high prices, causing hardship for common people. He instructed officials to implement measures to regulate these prices. The government had earlier allocated 50 acres of land to the Film Development Corporation. The sub-committee directed officials to bring a report on the current status of this land by the next meeting. He also suggested inviting the RCS Committee, formed for the Chitrapuri Colony built for film workers, to the upcoming meeting.

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, scheduled to be held on the 14th of this month, should be organised in a truly grand and unprecedented manner, the Deputy CM said. He instructed officials to invite all prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, as well as distinguished film actors from across India.

FDC Chairman Dil Raju, Home Department Special Chief Secretary Ravi Gupta, Information Commissioner Harish, FDC Director Kishore Babu, and others were present at the meeting.