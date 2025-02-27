Govt committed to devpt of sports: Fmr MP

Moinabad: Former MP AP Jitender Reddy, who is the special representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi and government advisor (Sports Affairs) said that the government will give encouragement by organising various sports competitions in Telangana.

The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 equestrian competitions began on Monday at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. Jitender Reddy inaugurated the competition as the chief guest. Equestrian athletes from eight countries participated.

Jitender Reddy said that the government is working hard to establish sports tourism in Telangana. These equestrian competitions will be held under the patronage of Chaitanya, the owner of the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.