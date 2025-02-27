Live
- Wordle February 27 Answer: Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1349
- Shadnagar reverberates with chants of ‘Shiva’
- AI-based signals at 125 junctions to control traffic in Bengaluru
- BBMP ‘misused’ ` 2291.74 cr in 2022-23: Audit report
- Maha Shivaratri with Divine Grandeur – Devotees Receive Triveni Sangam Holy Water Blessings
- Aashram 3 Part 2: OTT Release Date, Plot, Cast, and What to Expect
- Amazon Unveils Alexa+: A Powerful AI Assistant to Rival ChatGPT and Google Gemini
- KTR expresses concern over gross injustice to southern states
- Translated Kannada book for Booker Prize a proud moment: CM
- GATE 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets to Release Today
Just In
Govt committed to devpt of sports: Fmr MP
Highlights
Moinabad: Former MP AP Jitender Reddy, who is the special representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi and government advisor (Sports...
Moinabad: Former MP AP Jitender Reddy, who is the special representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi and government advisor (Sports Affairs) said that the government will give encouragement by organising various sports competitions in Telangana.
The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 equestrian competitions began on Monday at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. Jitender Reddy inaugurated the competition as the chief guest. Equestrian athletes from eight countries participated.
Jitender Reddy said that the government is working hard to establish sports tourism in Telangana. These equestrian competitions will be held under the patronage of Chaitanya, the owner of the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.
Next Story