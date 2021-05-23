Govt's incompetency led to Covid crisis in Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar: TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised that the incompetent rule of the TRS government has created panic among the people about Covid and led to the present health crisis in the State.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Huzurnagar on Saturday, he stated that hospitals and Covid patients came to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao one year and three months after the onset of corona pandemic in the country. There was a big mismatch between the number of positive cases and deaths being announced by the government and the actual ones, he pointed out.

Uttam demanded that Covid treatment should be provided at free of cost in private hospitals to all the 80 lakh BPL families in the State and they should be provided with free ambulance services. He said no steps have been taken to provide free treatment in private hospitals even though they have submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

He said that the State government has been covering up its inefficiency and even it is evading implementation of the orders of High Court. Soon they would move the court on the inefficiency of the State government, he stated.

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised that there was no control on the private hospitals in the State, pointing out that private hospitals were charging Rs 50,000 for oxygen beds and Rs 1.5 lakh for ventilator beds. The government orders on regulating the charges have gone for toss, he said.

The MP said that Covid second wave would have been controlled if the government had taken up RTPCR tests, which would have costed just Rs 9 crore to the State exchequer during the first wave. He wanted to know why the Telangana government was going back on providing free treatment to Covid patients in private hospitals while Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra States were able to do.

Uttam said that due to the inefficiency and squandering of public money by the TRS government, the State has gone bankrupt and the government was unable to bear even small expenditure anymore.